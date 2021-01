Yu Darvish newest addition to San Diego Padres pitching staff

Yu Darvish, former Texas Ranger and Chicago Cub, and runner-up in the NL CY Young in 2019, is now coming to San Diego to be a part of the Padres starting rotation.

Darvish is bringing both his arm and unique personality to an already competitive Padres team that may now be even closer to contenting for a championship.