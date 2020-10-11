YWCA of San Diego County’s Walk a Mile in Their Shoes goes virtual

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – YWCA of San Diego County presents the 13th annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes fundraising walk from October 1-25, 2020.

The virtual event challenges adults and children to continue the tradition of walking a mile to raise awareness about domestic violence along with critical funding for YWCA’s Becky’s House® Domestic Violence Programs. Individuals and teams compete to raise the most funds from friends and colleagues and help recruit others to walk and join the cause.

Registration is $25 per person to create a fundraising team, submit photos and video of their walk, take part in fun challenges, and show their support for domestic violence survivors. Participants can wear any shoes to walk a mile anytime, anywhere between October 1-25 and share their success on social media using #WAMSD2020.