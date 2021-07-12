Zahau family filing new lawsuit

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI News is the first to tell you about new developments in the case of Rebecca Zahau.

Her family has always contended she was murdered and now they have filed an amendment to the lawsuit against the sheriff.

This comes one day before the 10th anniversary of her death at the Spreckels Mansion in Coronado.

The sheriff’s department maintains that Zahau committed suicide.

However, the family believes their investigation is not complete.

In fact, they filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her boyfriend’s brother, Adam Shacknai, in 2018, to which the jury agreed and found Adam responsible for the death of Zahau.

Read the lawsuit file here.