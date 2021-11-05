Zahau family says the investigation of Rebecca Zahau’s was death sloppy and incomplete





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The case surrounding the death of Rebecca Zahau is heading back to court. The family has asked for the case turned over to another law enforcement agency investigation. They maintain the sheriff’s department did a sloppy investigation and as a result – their conclusion of death by suicide is not based on evidence.

July 13th, 2011 a 32 year old woman is found naked – bound – gagged and hanging from a second story mansion in Coronado. She was found by her boyfriend’s brother Adam Shacknai. He immediately tells authorities she committed a suicide – despite the sexually explicit and violent manner she was found.

Investigators interviewed Rebecca’s family a few days after she was found. Her younger sister Snowem tells them Rebecca would not commit suicide. They tell her in a recorded interview – there were no injuries to the body.

According to the medical examiner report injuries were found on the body including – three contusions on the side of her head and with a deep – 3 and half inch bruise on her back – roughly the size of an adult knee.

Detectives also tell the family during the interview on the 17th – that Rebecca wasn’t sexually assaulted. However – the lab report on swabs taken from the body is dated 5 days after the interview.

The report determines there’s a mixture of DNA found under her fingernail from at least two people – one male. Since the original investigation and the review no additional testing with DNA advancements has been done on this sample.

The family is suing sheriff Bill Gore for documents they believe he is withholding. The sheriff says he’s protected by shield laws and does not have to hand over certain items. The case is slated for November 12th.

The Rebecca Zahau case is heading back to court. The Zahau family asked the case turned over to another law enforcement agency investigation, claiming the sheriff's department did a sloppy investigation. @GingerKUSI has the details. Full Story: https://t.co/ggwfMJyFNo pic.twitter.com/jnNbyKmDjm — KUSI News (@KUSINews) November 5, 2021

KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries discussed her ongoing coverage of the Rebecca Zahau case on KUSI’s Mark My Words podcast. You can listen to it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or watch on YouTube.