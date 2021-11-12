Zahau-Loehner vs. Bill Gore: Rebecca Zahau case goes back to court





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The case surrounding the death of Rebecca Zahau will go before a judge Friday November 12th at 1:30 pm. Rebecca’s family is suing Sheriff Bill Gore for documents they say he’s hiding. Specifically notes from investigators and detectives about the evidence.

The family says Sheriff Gore did not include those items in the file he turned over to them, after promising to hand over the complete file. Their attorney, Keith Greer, maintains the sheriff only selected elements to substantiate his theory of suicide.

In 2011, Rebecca’s naked body was found hanging from a balcony in a Coronado mansion. Her boyfriend’s brother Adam Shacknai was found responsible for her death by a jury in a civil trial.

However, criminal charges were not filed because the sheriff says this is a case of suicide. The family has asked for another law enforcement agency to look into Rebecca’s death – insisting she would not commit suicide.

Recently, the family and their attorney met with investigators at the district attorney’s office. They discussed problems with the evidence and Sheriff Gore’s conclusion.

Sheriff Gore’s legal team asked the court to dismiss the case saying details of his investigation are protected. So now it’s up to a judge to decide if the case will proceed.

Arguments will be heard Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. KUSI will be in the courtroom and bring you updates.