Zaneta Encarnacion discusses her run for mayor of Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The race for Mayor of Chula Vista is on and Zaneta Encarnacion has her eyes on the role.

Encarnacion herself joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss her campaign in detail.

She deeply values community as she is a fervent believer in its power to help families and youth.

She hopes to bring the community voice to City Hall and will prioritize economic development, recovery, safe, livable neighborhoods, and thriving communities.

Her name is new on the ballot, but not in the community.

The candidate boasts a decade of professional experience as an executive leader as she is currently chief-of-staff for Southwestern College’s superintendent/president and has served on the executive branch of the Mayor and Council as their constituent services manager.