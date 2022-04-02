Zaneta Encarnacion discusses her run for mayor of Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Zaneta Encarnacion, Chula Vista Mayoral Candidate, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss why she is running for the position.

Encarnacion was born and raised in San Diego County, settling in Chula Vista from San Ysidro in 2004 with her husband, Myke, and her son, Matthew.

She hopes to bring the community voice to City Hall and will prioritize economic development, recovery, safe, livable neighborhoods, and thriving communities.

Her name is new on the ballot, but not in the community.