Zeelund rocks the house live on Good Morning San Diego

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Zeelund performed live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, playing such songs as “Dreams,” “Separate Ways,” and “Rock & Roll.”

The band reunited for a casual jam session five years ago and have been performing since.

On Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. the band will be playing live at Hooley’s Public House at Grossmont Center in La Mesa.