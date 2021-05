Ziggy Marley to perform tribute concert to father at Petco Park





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ziggy Marley will perform a live concert in San Diego at Petco Park on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

It is one of the first major concerts of the post-pandemic era in San Diego.

The event will be a tribute concert to his father, Bob Marley.

Tickets to see the Grammy-award-winning artist start at $29.