ZLAC Rowing Club adjusts due to the pandemic

Just like most businesses, the ZLAC Rowing Club has had to adjust due to the pandemic. ZLAC, the oldest women’s rowing club was founded in 1892, and had to close temporarily during the summer. Now it is open to its members but only allows rowers in their own boat. This is all in ordinance with county guidelines. While there are no competitions lined up at this point the women continue to train and row on a daily basis.

There are two different levels of rowing. The juniors, ages middle and high school, and masters, 18 and above. If you are interested in taking up the sport there are some opportunities to learn coming up. A juniors, learn to row class will be taking place January 22-24. A masters learn to row program will begin on January 30th.

The ZLAC Rowing Club continues to work out early mornings on Mission Bay. They have switched to single boats. They have a Junior learn to row program kicking off Friday! @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/IFIXjCSNGI — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) January 19, 2021